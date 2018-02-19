Torn is a text-based online RPG set in Torn City, a dark, murky underworld where only the sharpest survive. In Torn City you can be anyone and do anything. Build your character to infinite strengths and play it your way.
Torn City is a massively multiplayer game with thousands of active players around the world. Join them, attack them, befriend them, marry them, trade with them, compete with them. Whatever you do - Do it now!
-
AttackGot a problem with another player? Go and show them who's boss by attacking, mugging, or hospitalizing them!
-
StocksInvest in Torn City's realistic stock market and watch your money rise!
-
OriginalTorn City is like no other online web game in the world! It runs on its own gaming engine that we've built from the ground up.
-
LoanSave your money or get a loan through Torn City's banking and loan sharking financial services!
-
Race TrackBuy a car and greatly modify them for use on the race track against other players!
-
ContestsCome on out and show your talents as you compete to win valuable Torn City prizes in one of the regular contests!
-
Always RunningTorn City can be accessed from the web anywhere in the world! We aim for an uptime of 99.9%.
-
AwardsEarn distinguished awards for accomplishing one of the many tasks in Torn City!
-
JobsTry your hand at one of many jobs in Torn City including a doctor, soldier, lawyer, and more!
-
No CostTorn City has no advertising, will always be completely free, and will continue to be the best crime RPG in the future!
-
Hall of FameRise through the ranks of Torn City and be recognized as the best of the best in the Torn City Hall of Fame!
-
DrugsFeel the positive and negative effects as you experiment with one of the many drugs available in Torn City!
-
EducationWith dozens of education courses, pick one and become smarter, improve your work skills!
-
TravelingTravel to 11 sunny and interesting destinations and experience the services, shopping, and cultures of the world!
-
HospitalView the unlucky ones, hospitalized by other players! Watch out for yourself and keep your friends close!
-
FactionsCreate or join one of Torn City's hundreds of factions. Socialize, war and commit organized crimes together!
-
Russian RouletteSix shots, one bullet, and a load of cash. Win big or shoot your foot trying, in Foot Russian Roulette!
-
ItemsOwn hundreds of items, sell them, use them, trade them. Ranging from Chocolate bars to AK-47s!
-
Sand BoxPlay Torn City your way. Do what ever you want, limited only by your imagination!
-
ShopsLook around the Torn City Shopping malls and buy items, weapons and armor!
-
JailWhen you fail a crime, you may end up in the Torn Jail. Bust or buy other people out of jail!
-
Level oneLevel up to unlock new areas. Experience is hidden, so you never know when it's coming.
-
BountiesCollect bounties that have been placed on other's heads, or place your own on a rival!
-
CasinoLady Luck in your corner? Find out by playing one of our many casino games!
-
MarriageFind a sweetheart and propose to marry them. Enjoy the benefits of marriage like shared housing!
-
MissionsComplete missions as you level up to earn credits, that can be exchanged for weapon mods, special ammunition and items!
-
GymsBecome one of Torn City's strongest by training your Defense, Dexterity, Speed, and Strength in one of Torn City's many gyms!
-
HuntingHead to South Africa at level 15 and do a little hunting!
-
No ResetsPlayers will never ever be deleted or reset, train your stats knowing they will never be lost!
-
StaffNeed help with anything? Torn City has a great group of staff who will happily assist you!
-
ServersThis online text based role playing game runs on a fleet of powerful servers to keep the experience as fast as possible.
-
MarketsBecome an integral part of the Torn City economy by buying and selling goods in the markets or auction house!
-
EnhancersCollect and use enhancers to boost your abilities.
-
CrimesGo make some cash or cause a little terror by committing one of over 50 crimes with hundreds of outcomes!
-
NewspaperRead the Torn City Times, here you will find the latest game events and stories!
-
PokerLose your money against up to 8 other players in Texas Hold'em!
-
PropertiesSave your money and move into bigger and fancier digs, with 14 beautiful homes to choose from!
-
CompaniesStart one of 39 companies and hire other players to work for you, from Hair Salons to Detective Agencies!
-
BankInvest your hard earned cash in an investment account over a period of time!
-
VirusProgram viruses and sell them to players... Or use them yourself to complete virus crimes!
-
DumpSearch the dump for items that others have thrown away. One man's trash is another man's treasure.
-
CommunityCome, meet, and socialize with thousands of players in Torn City's large and vibrant community!
-
“ The best hands down! ”
-
“ I love this original online text based game. It's an absolute favorite and well worth the time and effort put in! Been playing for almost a year, but I know many who have been playing for 10 years on up! Worth it! ”
-
“ The game has quite a long learning curve, but once you're over the hump you're in it for life! ”
-
“ Its really fun, especially if you're bored and trying to kill some time on the computer. ”
-
“ Once you get in to it, it's as addicting as Crystal Meth. STAY AWAY! ”
-
“ Games before this held my attention for a few days, or a few weeks at best. Torn is an experience that can seriously last a decade. Unforgettable! ”
-
“ I would say once you start playing you wont want to stop. Many people just see that it's mostly text and stop playing but if you give it an honest shot you will really enjoy it. ”
-
“ Do it now or regret it forever. Best browser game out there! ”
-
“ It is the best text-based rpg. Fact. ”
-
“ It's a cool text based game, with a realism that rivals any other out there. ”
-
“ Torn city is one of the best online games ever, been playing 3 months and constantly discovering new features. ”
-
“ It's a great full packed game where you can do pretty much anything, it's awesome - like no other game I have ever played. ”
-
“ It's a game where you need to login daily, but if you like this kind of game, you'll see that this is the perfect one. ”
-
“ I'd have to say that as browser games go it is far better than some mindless clicking ones. In Torn you have to actually use your brain which I find awesome. ”
-
“ Fun and sociable :D ”
-
“ It's a kickass game but it takes patience. ”
-
“ Fantastic and FREE... Why wouldn't you play? ”
-
“ It's like coffee, you try it once, you'll find you can't function without it :-) ”
Text Based Games
Torn City is an exciting, gritty, real-life text based game. Text-based games are addictive and great fun to play. Torn City is no exception!
New players start off weak and poor. Beware, the murky underworld of Torn City shows no mercy so be on your guard from the off. Opportunists will not think twice to mug or hospitalize you for a few bucks. As an online crime RPG game, the rules are very simple; Build a new life. Get to the top. Avoid being killed. Choose any route to get there. In Torn City you can be ANYONE and do ANYTHING.
To earn money and increase your status you'll need to get your hands dirty, commit crimes and attack other players. The stronger you are the more battles you win so prepare to train hard to become the best.
Other game features include starting or joining a faction, collecting and trading items, invest in Torn City stocks, avoid jail and hospital, undertake missions, race cars, get married, get a job or start a company, take education courses, win big in the casino, play poker, invest in the bank, shop for items, program viruses, read or write for the Torn City Times newspaper, buy multiple properties, travel, hunt... The list is endless, but there's plenty of help in the Torn Wiki.
Torn City is one of the largest text based RPG's online with tens of thousands of active daily players. Like most indie MMORPGs, Torn City is deep and constantly evolving with feature rich updates, so there's always something new to discover. This is what sets Torn City aside from other text-based RPG / PBBG.
Register Now and keep playing to unlock hidden features, opportunities and discover more truths about this murky city.
Browser Games and Online Strategy Games
These days, with the most advanced personal computers and consoles in the world running games with cutting edge graphics, we can sometimes forget where we came from. The true essence of a game is in its gameplay and the way in which it involves players, which is why the browser based online strategy game is as popular as ever.
Everybody remembers the Runescape craze from a few years ago. That made browser games mainstream once again, but since its decline there has been a large gap. And we believe that Torn City is the perfect game to fill that gap. This browser game is so appealing because it's also the type of game you can play at a pace that suits you. It's the type of game you can spend hours on or it's the type of game you can sneak onto whilst at work or to take a break. That's why Torn City has tens of thousands of people playing each day.
Online strategy games are even better when it comes to playing within a browser, as the whole game is geared towards the casual player. This is what has made them so popular.
Torn City is the ultimate online strategy game. It encompasses the depth and scale of a MMORPG with the ease-of-play of the simplest browser games. Now you can play anywhere, any time and enjoy this browser game in all its glory.