About Torn City

Torn is a text-based online RPG set in Torn City, a dark, murky underworld where only the sharpest survive. In Torn City you can be anyone and do anything. Build your character to infinite strengths and play it your way.

Torn City is a massively multiplayer game with thousands of active players around the world. Join them, attack them, befriend them, marry them, trade with them, compete with them. Whatever you do - Do it now!

Users Online
  • Users Online
  • Users Online
  • Users Online
  • 3
  • 9
  • 6
  • 2
  • 6
  • 9
  • 3
  • 1
  • 3
  • 3
  • 4
  • 9
  • 2
  • Now
  • Last hour
  • Last 24 hours
Top Features
  • Attack
    Got a problem with another player? Go and show them who's boss by attacking, mugging, or hospitalizing them!
  • Stocks
    Invest in Torn City's realistic stock market and watch your money rise!
  • Original
    Torn City is like no other online web game in the world! It runs on its own gaming engine that we've built from the ground up.
  • Loan
    Save your money or get a loan through Torn City's banking and loan sharking financial services!
  • Race Track
    Buy a car and greatly modify them for use on the race track against other players!
  • Contests
    Come on out and show your talents as you compete to win valuable Torn City prizes in one of the regular contests!
  • Always Running
    Torn City can be accessed from the web anywhere in the world! We aim for an uptime of 99.9%.
  • Awards
    Earn distinguished awards for accomplishing one of the many tasks in Torn City!
  • Jobs
    Try your hand at one of many jobs in Torn City including a doctor, soldier, lawyer, and more!
  • No Cost
    Torn City has no advertising, will always be completely free, and will continue to be the best crime RPG in the future!
  • Hall of Fame
    Rise through the ranks of Torn City and be recognized as the best of the best in the Torn City Hall of Fame!
  • Drugs
    Feel the positive and negative effects as you experiment with one of the many drugs available in Torn City!
  • Education
    With dozens of education courses, pick one and become smarter, improve your work skills!
  • Traveling
    Travel to 11 sunny and interesting destinations and experience the services, shopping, and cultures of the world!
  • Hospital
    View the unlucky ones, hospitalized by other players! Watch out for yourself and keep your friends close!
  • Factions
    Create or join one of Torn City's hundreds of factions. Socialize, war and commit organized crimes together!
  • Russian Roulette
    Six shots, one bullet, and a load of cash. Win big or shoot your foot trying, in Foot Russian Roulette!
  • Items
    Own hundreds of items, sell them, use them, trade them. Ranging from Chocolate bars to AK-47s!
  • Sand Box
    Play Torn City your way. Do what ever you want, limited only by your imagination!
  • Shops
    Look around the Torn City Shopping malls and buy items, weapons and armor!
  • Jail
    When you fail a crime, you may end up in the Torn Jail. Bust or buy other people out of jail!
  • Level one
    Level up to unlock new areas. Experience is hidden, so you never know when it's coming.
  • Bounties
    Collect bounties that have been placed on other's heads, or place your own on a rival!
  • Casino
    Lady Luck in your corner? Find out by playing one of our many casino games!
  • Marriage
    Find a sweetheart and propose to marry them. Enjoy the benefits of marriage like shared housing!
  • Missions
    Complete missions as you level up to earn credits, that can be exchanged for weapon mods, special ammunition and items!
  • Gyms
    Become one of Torn City's strongest by training your Defense, Dexterity, Speed, and Strength in one of Torn City's many gyms!
  • Hunting
    Head to South Africa at level 15 and do a little hunting!
  • No Resets
    Players will never ever be deleted or reset, train your stats knowing they will never be lost!
  • Staff
    Need help with anything? Torn City has a great group of staff who will happily assist you!
  • Servers
    This online text based role playing game runs on a fleet of powerful servers to keep the experience as fast as possible.
  • Markets
    Become an integral part of the Torn City economy by buying and selling goods in the markets or auction house!
  • Enhancers
    Collect and use enhancers to boost your abilities.
  • Crimes
    Go make some cash or cause a little terror by committing one of over 50 crimes with hundreds of outcomes!
  • Newspaper
    Read the Torn City Times, here you will find the latest game events and stories!
  • Poker
    Lose your money against up to 8 other players in Texas Hold'em!
  • Properties
    Save your money and move into bigger and fancier digs, with 14 beautiful homes to choose from!
  • Companies
    Start one of 39 companies and hire other players to work for you, from Hair Salons to Detective Agencies!
  • Bank
    Invest your hard earned cash in an investment account over a period of time!
  • Virus
    Program viruses and sell them to players... Or use them yourself to complete virus crimes!
  • Dump
    Search the dump for items that others have thrown away. One man's trash is another man's treasure.
  • Community
    Come, meet, and socialize with thousands of players in Torn City's large and vibrant community!
  • Rank
  • Player name
  • Age
  • Level
  • ImprovementChange
  • Rank
  • Player name
  • Age
  • Level
  • ImprovementChange
Rated 4.7/5 based on 18 customer reviews
  • The best hands down!
    by , February 19, 2018
  • I love this original online text based game. It's an absolute favorite and well worth the time and effort put in! Been playing for almost a year, but I know many who have been playing for 10 years on up! Worth it!
    by , February 28, 2019
  • The game has quite a long learning curve, but once you're over the hump you're in it for life!
    by , March 09, 2017
  • Its really fun, especially if you're bored and trying to kill some time on the computer.
    by , February 06, 2018
  • Once you get in to it, it's as addicting as Crystal Meth. STAY AWAY!
    by , January 27, 2018
  • Games before this held my attention for a few days, or a few weeks at best. Torn is an experience that can seriously last a decade. Unforgettable!
    by , January 19, 2018
  • I would say once you start playing you wont want to stop. Many people just see that it's mostly text and stop playing but if you give it an honest shot you will really enjoy it.
    by , December 11, 2017
  • Do it now or regret it forever. Best browser game out there!
    by , November 22, 2017
  • It is the best text-based rpg. Fact.
    by , September 07, 2017
  • It's a cool text based game, with a realism that rivals any other out there.
    by , June 15, 2017
  • Torn city is one of the best online games ever, been playing 3 months and constantly discovering new features.
    by , May 30, 2017
  • It's a great full packed game where you can do pretty much anything, it's awesome - like no other game I have ever played.
    by , April 22, 2017
  • It's a game where you need to login daily, but if you like this kind of game, you'll see that this is the perfect one.
    by , April 01, 2017
  • I'd have to say that as browser games go it is far better than some mindless clicking ones. In Torn you have to actually use your brain which I find awesome.
    by , March 09, 2017
  • Fun and sociable :D
    by , February 01, 2018
  • It's a kickass game but it takes patience.
    by , January 08, 2018
  • Fantastic and FREE... Why wouldn't you play?
    by , December 30, 2017
  • It's like coffee, you try it once, you'll find you can't function without it :-)
    by , December 03, 2017
Which Path Will You Take?
Latest News
  • Patch list #130 : 25/02/2020
  • Patch list #129 : 18/02/2020
  • Patch list #128 : 11/02/2020
  • Patch list #127 : 04/02/2020
  • Bug bounty program
  • Torn's Fragility
  • Patch list #126 : 28/01/2020
  • Patch list #125 : 21/01/2020

Text Based Games

Torn City is an exciting, gritty, real-life text based game. Text-based games are addictive and great fun to play. Torn City is no exception!

New players start off weak and poor. Beware, the murky underworld of Torn City shows no mercy so be on your guard from the off. Opportunists will not think twice to mug or hospitalize you for a few bucks. As an online crime RPG game, the rules are very simple; Build a new life. Get to the top. Avoid being killed. Choose any route to get there. In Torn City you can be ANYONE and do ANYTHING.

To earn money and increase your status you'll need to get your hands dirty, commit crimes and attack other players. The stronger you are the more battles you win so prepare to train hard to become the best.

Other game features include starting or joining a faction, collecting and trading items, invest in Torn City stocks, avoid jail and hospital, undertake missions, race cars, get married, get a job or start a company, take education courses, win big in the casino, play poker, invest in the bank, shop for items, program viruses, read or write for the Torn City Times newspaper, buy multiple properties, travel, hunt... The list is endless, but there's plenty of help in the Torn Wiki.

Torn City is one of the largest text based RPG's online with tens of thousands of active daily players. Like most indie MMORPGs, Torn City is deep and constantly evolving with feature rich updates, so there's always something new to discover. This is what sets Torn City aside from other text-based RPG / PBBG.

Register Now and keep playing to unlock hidden features, opportunities and discover more truths about this murky city.

Browser Games and Online Strategy Games

These days, with the most advanced personal computers and consoles in the world running games with cutting edge graphics, we can sometimes forget where we came from. The true essence of a game is in its gameplay and the way in which it involves players, which is why the browser based online strategy game is as popular as ever.

Everybody remembers the Runescape craze from a few years ago. That made browser games mainstream once again, but since its decline there has been a large gap. And we believe that Torn City is the perfect game to fill that gap. This browser game is so appealing because it's also the type of game you can play at a pace that suits you. It's the type of game you can spend hours on or it's the type of game you can sneak onto whilst at work or to take a break. That's why Torn City has tens of thousands of people playing each day.

Online strategy games are even better when it comes to playing within a browser, as the whole game is geared towards the casual player. This is what has made them so popular.

Torn City is the ultimate online strategy game. It encompasses the depth and scale of a MMORPG with the ease-of-play of the simplest browser games. Now you can play anywhere, any time and enjoy this browser game in all its glory.

© 2004-2020 TORN LTD | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy